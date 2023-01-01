Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Teni the Entertainer Says She Lost Weight So She Wouldn’t Die

Celebrity

Teni the Entertainer is out here inspiring folks to do better for themselves in the new year.

The singer who lost over 70 pounds andis now sporting a slimmer and svelte figure, took to her Instagram to share her transformation journey.

Posting a reel that featured before and after looks, Teni revealed that she didn’t want to die so she had to get rid of all that weight.

Using herself as a reference, she added that impossible is nothing and Inspired others to make the necessary changes required in order for them to live their best lives.

 

