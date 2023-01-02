Search
Teni the Entertainer Responds to Monalisa Stephen, Calls Her Dumb

Teni the Entertainer is definitely not ‘unlooking’ any diss in her direction in 2023.

The singer who was dragged by actress, Monalisa Stephen for sharing her weight transformation journey, has responded on kind.

Teni took to her verified Twitter account to shade the self-acclaimed body positivity enthusiast, calling her dumb.

She tweeted, “I ain’t going back and forth with no dumb Monalisa, that ain’t who Lojay sang about.”

 

Celebrity

“Na God Go Punish Una”, Burna Boy Lashes Out At Fans During Concert

0
Burna Boy offered zero apologies to fans for turning up 7 hours late for his new year's Love Damini concert in Lagos, rather he cursed them out.
Celebrity

Hollywood Actress, Sheryl Lee Ralph Shares Meeting With Burna Boy

0
Burna Boy is a global artiste with his fans spanning across different continents and cadres; one of whom is Sheryl Lee Ralph.
Celebrity

Deyemi Okanlawon Surprises Mum for Her 69th Birthday

0
Deyemi Okanlawon made sure to pull out a the stops for the first love of his life, on the occasion of her birthday.
Celebrity

Actress Monalisa Stephen Drags Teni the Entertainer Over Weight Loss Post

0
Monalisa Stephen has a problem with Teni the Entertainer leaving the plus size club and opting for a slimmer frame.

