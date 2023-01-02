Teni the Entertainer Responds to Monalisa Stephen, Calls Her Dumb

Teni the Entertainer is definitely not ‘unlooking’ any diss in her direction in 2023.

The singer who was dragged by actress, Monalisa Stephen for sharing her weight transformation journey, has responded on kind.

Teni took to her verified Twitter account to shade the self-acclaimed body positivity enthusiast, calling her dumb.

She tweeted, “I ain’t going back and forth with no dumb Monalisa, that ain’t who Lojay sang about.”

I ain’t going back and forth with no dumb Monalisa, that ain’t who Lojay sang about — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) January 1, 2023

