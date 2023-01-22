Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Teni the Entertainer Replies Trolls Who Mocked Her Over Her Bra

Celebrity

Teniola Apata aka Teni the entertainer rely has no chill when it comes to trolls and their many nonsense.

The singer who has found a way to make light of such situations, replied trolls who mocked her undergarment (specifically bras) choice.

In a video she posted via her Instagram stories on Saturday, January 21, Teni noted that folks say that she wears ‘coste’ after a she posted a video of herself in a tank top, jiving to new music.

Well, not one to sweat it, she trolled the trolls, telling them to come sick her breast whole also requesting a bra plug.

