Teni the Entertainer Left Heartbroken After Losing One Half of N2 Million Naira Earrings

Teni the Entertainer was left utterly devastated after suffering a huge loss to her person.

The singer took to social media to bemoan the loss of one half of her diamond earrings which is quite expensive.

Teni showed off the other half of the pair left on Twitter as she emphatically noted her unhappiness. She tweeted,

“Lost 1 ear of my 2 million nair earring! Damn I’m not happy today.”

Lost 1 ear of my 2 million naira earring! Damn I’m not happy today. 😫😫 pic.twitter.com/fgTZnhIiQH — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) January 20, 2022

