Teni the Entertainer, Burna Boy, 2Baba, Others to be Awarded National Honour by President Muhammad Bihari

Burna Boy, Teni the entertainer and 2Baba have been shortlisted as recipients of national honour by the president.

In celebration of Nigeria’s 62nd Independence, 437 nominees have been shortlisted to receive national honouts including the 5 Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), 54 Commander of the order of the Federal Republic (CFR), 67 Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), 64 Officer of the Order of Federal Republic (OFR), 101 Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), 75 Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR), 56 Member of the Order of the Niger (MON), and 8 Federal Republic Medal (FRM).

Amongst the 75 shortlisted for the MFR includes Burna Boy who became the first Afrobeats act to win a Grammy in 2021 when his album ‘Twice As Tall’ won the World Album category. Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu AKA Burna Boy appears at number 53 on the list.

Amongst the 56 shortlisted for the MON are 2Baba and Teni who appear on numbers 22 and 23 on the list.

.

The award is in recognition of their accomplishments in music and their service to the country in various capacities. The award is set to take place on October 11th in Aso Rock where President Buhari will present the recipients with their medals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...