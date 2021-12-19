Teni the Entertainer and Ex-label Boss, Shizzi Go Head-to-Head Over Rights to Her Hit Single, Case

Teni the entertainer and her former label boss, Shizzi set Twitter on fire on Saturday, December 18.

The singer had written a tweet about users and Shizzi had replied the tweet to mock her, askiung of she now knows how it feels to be used.

This reply started the lengthy war of words between the duo with Shizzi claiming to have produced Teni’s hit single, Case back in Atlanta only to realise that she has taken the same song and beat to another producer to reproduce.

Well, Teni maintained that he didn’t produce her song as there was never a recorded version of her vocals and asked him to drop the stems as receipt after stating that her former boss signed her on without having plans for her and would have made her waste away on the streets of Atlanta.

She further revealed her mother paid the sum of $2000 dollars for another song and to get her out of her contract with him after he said he gave her his blessings without hesitation when she shared her desire to leave.

Read their explosive exchange below.

Users have no pity, they’ll use you and feel no remorse, don’t let that crown shift. Walk away. — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) December 17, 2021

You that you wanted to waste my life. Signed me with no plans. You gave my songs away, my mother paid you in full and I got out the contract, I walked away peacefully. Thank God for my mom, I would’ve still been singing on the streets of Atlanta. https://t.co/bi4Voh4K1x — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) December 18, 2021

Drop the stems if you really produced it. Drop the stems in 10 minutes or you’re a lil bitch. https://t.co/UfVydlhH0W — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) December 18, 2021

Did your husband tell you my mom paid him to get me out, did he tell you I also paid him 2 thousand dollars for Pareke, clarify o. https://t.co/kh5ztalxy6 — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) December 18, 2021

There was never a recorded case, he NEVER PRODUCED CASE, he should drop the stems. I’m awake, I’m up https://t.co/FVxnS2PyLs — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) December 18, 2021

S/O to my mom, gave me life, gave me freedom! She’s the real winner. — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) December 18, 2021

But you collected the money. Okay good night! https://t.co/SE1mdrCq63 — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) December 18, 2021

You would have sued me if you produced it, DONT CHANGE THE NARRATIVE. DROP THE STEMS IF YOU PRODUCED IT SHIZZI!!!!!! NO BE VIDEO WE ASK, NA STEMS I WAN SEE https://t.co/BxmwtWRZQL — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) December 18, 2021

Picture don’t show shit!!!!! Seyi DROP THE STEMS! https://t.co/Y2OJIrAnd9 — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) December 18, 2021

Don’t drop a picture, play the sound with my voice that I recorded, since you produced it. https://t.co/Y2OJIrAnd9 — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) December 18, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...