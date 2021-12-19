Sunday, December 19, 2021
HomeUncategorized
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Teni the Entertainer and Ex-label Boss, Shizzi Go Head-to-Head Over Rights to Her Hit Single, Case

Teni the entertainer and her former label boss, Shizzi set Twitter on fire on Saturday, December 18.

The singer had written a tweet about users and Shizzi had replied the tweet to mock her, askiung of she now knows how it feels to be used.

This reply started the lengthy war of words between the duo with Shizzi claiming to have produced Teni’s hit single, Case back in Atlanta only to realise that she has taken the same song and beat to another producer to reproduce.

Well, Teni maintained that he didn’t produce her song as there was never a recorded version of her vocals and asked him to drop the stems as receipt after stating that her former boss signed her on without having plans for her and would have made her waste away on the streets of Atlanta.

She further revealed her mother paid the sum of $2000 dollars for another song and to get her out of her contract with him after he said he gave her his blessings without hesitation when she shared her desire to leave.

Read their explosive exchange below.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: