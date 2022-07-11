Ten Hag names Man United captain for next season

New Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, has confirmed that Harry Maguire will continue in his role as the club captain next season.

Maguire was given the armband shortly after his 2019 transfer from Leicester City and he is to wear it going forward, according to Ten Hag.

Ten Hag said this while speaking at his first press conference of Tour 2022 to preview Tuesday’s friendly match against Liverpool at Bangkok’s Rajamangala Stadium.

Asked which player will captain Man United next season, Ten Hag said, “Harry Maguire is the captain.”

The Dutchman was then asked to explain why Maguire is right for the role, he added, “Of course, I have to get to know all the players and it takes time.

“But he has been an established captain for a few years and he has achieved a lot of success, so I don’t doubt about this issue.”

