Tems, Wizkid, and Justin Bieber’s “Essence” Remix Becomes First Nigerian Song to Make Hot 100 Year End 2021 List

Tems and Wizkid continue to get all the flowers they deserve.

The duo’s collaborative remix of “Essence” with Justin Bieber has now made the Billboard Hot 100 Year End 2021 list, ranking at No. 60.

This heartwarming update comes days after the Nigerian superstars performed at the 02 in London, and also after they bagged a Grammy Awards nomination for the single.

See the list:

.@wizkidayo, @temsbaby and @justinbieber's "Essence" ranks #60 on the Hot 100 Year End 2021 chart. It’s the first Nigerian song to make the list. — chart data (@chartdata) December 2, 2021

