Tems’ Song, ‘Found’ Receives RIAA Gold Certification

Celebrity

Tems has scored yet another career feat with her song ‘Found’

The singer will receive a Gold Certification for the song from the  Recording Industry Association of America, as it has exceeded over 500,000 units in sales.

In news reported by chart news platform Chart Data, Tems’ “Found” has surpassed 500,000 units in sales in the United States.

“Essence”, in which Wizkid featured Tems got gold certification in 2021 and double platinum in 2022.

Tems gained international success since breaking through in 2020 and has been featured by Drake, Beyonce, and Future. For her efforts on Future’s “Wait For U”, Tems earned her first Grammy on Monday.

