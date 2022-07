Tems has blessed her fans with stunning new photos of herself taken at her recent concert.

Captioned “don’t be decieved,” the photos show her in various stages of performance, and this time she is wearing long curly braids that flow past her waist.

This comes after news surfaced that she got composer credit on Beyonce’s much-anticipated album, RENAISSANCE. See the report.

And check out her photos:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...