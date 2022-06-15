Tems Reveals She’s been Diagnosed With Reflux Laryngitis, a Vocal Disorder

Tems shared a piece of heartbreaking news on her Twitter yesterday.

According to the singer, she has been diagnosed with reflux laryngitis – a vocal disorder taht results in irritation and swelling in the throat, and for this reason, will be stepping away from the music scene until she has received proper medical attention.

“It breaks my heart to say this but there’s no other option for me. I’m not feeling too good at the moment,” she wrote in a letter to her “gang”, adding, “After my last performance I was diagnosed with Reflux laryngitis and I have to take some time off to protect what’s left of my voice.”

She said a lot more.

See her note:

