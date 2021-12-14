Tems Recalls How Far She Has Come: “Last Year, I Was Sitting in Prison in Uganda”

Tems is grateful.

The iconic singer has collaborated with Drake, Wizkid; has been nominated for various awards, including the Grammys, and recently performed on The Jimmy Fallon Show. It has been a marathon of successes in one year, and the singer is thankful.

Posting on her Twitter, she recalled how only last year she was trapped in prison in Uganda following claims that she defied the country’s COVID-19 rules.

“This very day Last Year, I was sitting in prison in Uganda bonding with women and kids. I almost can’t believe the things I’ve seen so far. All I can say is God is too awesome and He will always have the last and final laugh,” she wrote.

See her tweet:

This very day Last Year, I was sitting in prison in Uganda bonding with women and kids.

I almost can’t believe the things I’ve seen so far.

All I can say is God is too awesome and He will always have the last and final laugh✨🙌🏾🥺 — TEMS (@temsbaby) December 13, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...