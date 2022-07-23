Tems’ Old Tweets Surface Years After and Yes, They Are Wild!

It looks like Tems was out on the internet, wilding away on Twitter, a few short years ago before fame and fortune came calling.

Old tweets from the multiple award winning singer, have resurfaced on the internet and they are wild.

Some of the tweets which date back to 2017, saw Tems writing about male and female genitals and their attraction to each other.

In one tweet where she was responding to an Uber fact, she had written,

“D*cks are straight or curved because they grow towards wherever da p*ssy at.” In another one, she had described maiming a man in the throes of passion.

