Nigerian singer-songwriter, Temilade ‘ Tems’ Openiyi has been announced as a nominee in the Global Music Star category for the 2022 edition of the slimiest Award show ever, the Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards. The award show is taping live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and will premiere on NickToons DStv Channel 308 on Wednesday, 13 April 2022, at 13:30 WAT/14:30 CAT.

With her remarkable global hits and outstanding performances and collaborations, Tems has been raking in award after award, and it appears she may be adding the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award for Global Music Star to her growing list of accomplishments soon.

“Tems reminds us of why we set out on a journey to reimagine, reshape and rebrand Africa,” said Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Paramount in Africa. “African stars like her are living proof of the rich and diverse talent that exists in Africa. Elevating African talent on a global level is the heartbeat of our brands.”

“Shining a light on talent on our continent will continue to be part of our vision. We are glad that today, we can spotlight the body of work of a vibrant African talent like Tems.”

Tems is nominated alongside English best-selling music artiste, Adele; Latino fan-favourite, Camilo; Australian singer and record producer, Tones and I; Asian boy band, BTS; European superstar, Rosalía and North American sweetheart, Olivia Rodrigo.

“We have long believed that African creatives such as Tems have the power to put the continent on the map and we’re excited to see this vision coming to life. Her nomination as Global Music Star for Nickelodeon’s Kid’s Choice Awards is evidence that African creatives have what it takes to take on the global stage and more importantly to share African stories with the world, in this case through music. We are proud to be a part of this through offering a platform for creative showcasing and we wish Tems all the best at the awards,” said Georginah Machiridza, Executive Head Content Strategy & 3rd Party Channels at MultiChoice.

Alongside the Global Music Star Category, the 2022 Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards boast other categories, including Favourite Breakout Artiste, Favourite Music Group, Favourite Music Group, Favourite Movie Actor, Favourite Female TV star and Favourite Reality show, amongst others.

Other African categories for the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and details on how Africans can get involved and vote will be announced in the coming weeks. Visit KidsChoiceAwards.com for more information.

