December is looking all the way ‘Detty’ as Tems has joined the list of artistes who will be thrilling their fans in concert.

The Grammy nominated singer who has had an amazing year in music, will be live on concert in Abuja on December 17, courtesy Paly Network Africa and El Carnaval.

Though details about the venue is yet to be revealed, tickets are already available for sale ranging from N20,000 for regular to N3,000,000 for a table

