Tems’ Letter to Women Singers: “When I See Anyone of You Gracing a Stage, I Feel Like That’s Me”

Tems has written a heartwarming letter to her fell African women colleagues and this has stirred the hearts of many.

Recall that the iconic singer won the Best International Act at the just-concluded BET Awards held on Sunday. As usual, many people expected her colleagues in Nigeria to send her congratulatory notes and when they didn’t, it stirred the usual bad blood, with some people suggesting that they are envious of her success.

Well, Tems has nipped that negativity in the bud by showing appreciation for these women: Asa, Omawumi, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Waje, Simi, Niniola, Amaraae, Fave Szn, Teni, and Ayra Stark.

“I’m taking today to appreciate alll the Sisters today. Thank you for existing, thank you for deciding to get up and do something because someone saw that and became inspired by it.,” she said.

She continued, “When I see anyone of you gracing a stage, I feel like that’s me. We’re all winning and we’re about to move in like a Tsunami. So before it starts, know that Love lives on this side. As we show the world how it’s done.”

“And if I missed any messages it is definitely unintentional. I don’t take your kind words and support for granted. Sending you all love today because you DESERVE. Love always,” she concluded.

See her tweets:

