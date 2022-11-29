Tems Goes Off on Detractors on Twitter, Says She’s Finally Free

Tems has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind.

Today, the singer took to her social media to announce that she is free from a shackle that has been holding her down since 2018, but she has finally wriggled free from it because of a “great counsel.”

“Thank God for Great counsel. Thank God for good health and growth. Not many can take out time even if they wanted to. They’re doing it cuz they have to. We Thank God. The foundation has been set,” she wrote.

And while sne didn’t name names, she continued, “So much growth this year. I’m here for my fans. I have worked so much on myself. It will all make sense when it happens. I started in 2018. Look at what music looks like today. Still Next level coming. I’m just about to start.”

And to people who have unkind things to say to her, she wrote: “I don’t know who needs to hear this but I am not your Christian saviour. I didn’t come here to uphold your beliefs about God. I will not fit into this box you try to put me in. I won’t satisfy you in that area please find the person that will. Or ask yourself why you care.”

See her posts:

