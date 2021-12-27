Monday, December 27, 2021
Tems Flings the One Dollar Fan Gave Her at Lagos Show: Watch

Tems is just hilarious.

The singer showed up many hours late to her Lagos show. However, she still made good the little time they had by performing her hist songs. Midway through, as she approached the end of her aisle, a fan handed her a $1 note out of excitement. Tems took the money, frowned and laughed at it, before tossing it back to the fan.

“One dollar? One dollar?” she could be heard saying. “I need to give you more dollars.”

To which the fan replied: “It’s what I have.”

Watch the moment:

