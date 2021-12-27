Tems Catches Flak on Twitter for Showing Up Late to Her Lagos Show

Fans are not really happy with Tems.
The singer was slated to perform at a concert in Lagos and, as is typical with Nigerian artistes, she showed up later. Apparently, the show was slated to begin at 8 pm, but the singer reportedly got stuck in traffic at past 1 am the following day.
Loyal fans waited until she arrived and began the event. However, folks have taken to social media to call her out.
See the tweets:
Tems is stuck in traffic at 1:20am to her own show that should have started at 8pm. Make it make actual sense
— Franklin (@frankugo_) December 27, 2021
Most Nigerian artiste don’t respect fans see small tems that has just two songs to perform at her concert coming 6hrs late 😭 they can’t try this in O2 or the abroad.
— kiddee La baller ⛹🏾🏀 (@iam_kiddee) December 27, 2021
It appears time wasn’t of the essence. https://t.co/bzHKHxmYaz
— Fat Belly ‘Nenye (@The_Nenye) December 27, 2021
Tems kept you people waiting for 6 hours just so she could perform Try me and Essence?
— Chef Neymar PR (@bagofnuts_) December 27, 2021
Meanwhile, see the clip from the event:
You need to watch Tems, very passionate performer 😍#PepsiDisembaa#PepsiDisembaaXTems#GbeduOnLock pic.twitter.com/rYb2HNo1Og
— Sally Suleiman (@is_salsu) December 27, 2021
We're loving how @temsbaby is enjoying herself on stage. 😁#LivespotXFestival pic.twitter.com/f6uYuFaAWD
— Netng (@theNETng) December 27, 2021
Not @temsbaby throwing my money back at me 😭 pic.twitter.com/WRYVvXkxV2
— Angel Onuoha (@angelonuoha7) December 27, 2021