Monday, December 27, 2021
Tems Catches Flak on Twitter for Showing Up Late to Her Lagos Show

Fans are not really happy with Tems.

The singer was slated to perform at a concert in Lagos and, as is typical with Nigerian artistes, she showed up later. Apparently, the show was slated to begin at 8 pm, but the singer reportedly got stuck in traffic at past 1 am the following day.

Loyal fans waited until she arrived and began the event. However, folks have taken to social media to call her out.

See the tweets:

Meanwhile, see the clip from the event:

