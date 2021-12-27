Tems Catches Flak on Twitter for Showing Up Late to Her Lagos Show

Fans are not really happy with Tems.

The singer was slated to perform at a concert in Lagos and, as is typical with Nigerian artistes, she showed up later. Apparently, the show was slated to begin at 8 pm, but the singer reportedly got stuck in traffic at past 1 am the following day.

Loyal fans waited until she arrived and began the event. However, folks have taken to social media to call her out.

See the tweets:

Tems is stuck in traffic at 1:20am to her own show that should have started at 8pm. Make it make actual sense — Franklin (@frankugo_) December 27, 2021

Most Nigerian artiste don’t respect fans see small tems that has just two songs to perform at her concert coming 6hrs late 😭 they can’t try this in O2 or the abroad. — kiddee La baller ⛹🏾🏀 (@iam_kiddee) December 27, 2021

It appears time wasn’t of the essence. https://t.co/bzHKHxmYaz — Fat Belly ‘Nenye (@The_Nenye) December 27, 2021

Tems kept you people waiting for 6 hours just so she could perform Try me and Essence? — Chef Neymar PR (@bagofnuts_) December 27, 2021

Meanwhile, see the clip from the event:

Not @temsbaby throwing my money back at me 😭 pic.twitter.com/WRYVvXkxV2 — Angel Onuoha (@angelonuoha7) December 27, 2021

