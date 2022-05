Congratulations to Tems!

The superstar’s collaborative single with Future, “Wait for You,” has just debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

This is her first no. 1, Drake’s no. 1, and Future’s second Hot 100; his first as the main singer.

Check out the record:

.@temsbaby becomes the first Nigerian artist in history to debut at #1 on the Hot 100. — chart data (@chartdata) May 9, 2022

