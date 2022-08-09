Tuesday, August 9, 2022
ADANNE
ADANNE

Tems Becomes the Only Nigerian Artist With the Most Charting Songs on Billboard Hot 100!

Tems continues to make us proud!

The singer has just broken a record: she has become the only Nigerian artist with the most charting songs in Hot 100 history, beating Wizkid who has had five songs topping the chart.

Tems new record is thanks to her hit collaborative single with Beyonce. And fans are happy for her.

See the report:

ADANNE
ADANNE

