Tems and Burna Boy Included in Barack Obama’s Summer Playlist

Barack Obama has released his summer playlist, which includes top acts around the world, including Nigeria’s Tems and Burna Boy.

Writing about why he chose the songs in the lists, he said:

“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together. Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer.”

And then he asked his followers: “What songs would you add?”

See his list:

 

