Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Temmie Ovwasa Publicly Shames Man Who Stole #30,000 From Her

Temmie Ovwasa has let it be known that if anyone goes low, she’s ready to enter hell to deal with the person.

The singer, former YBNL signee and LGBTQ+ advocate, took to her Instagram page to call out a man who paid for goods he bought with a fake credit alert.

Temmie shared the picture, full name and phone number of the man on her page. She noted that though the event happened 4 months ago, she is in a mood to stress and curse out the man and encouraged anyone who felt like yelling or cursing out someone to help themselves out his number.

