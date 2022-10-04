Temisan Emmanuel Exposes Why Some Men Stay in Serious Relationships

Temisan Emmanuel has dished on why many men maintain a serious relationship and it isn’t what you think.

The media personality revealed that the only reason many men do not succumb to philandering is because they are broke.

The ‘Tea with Taypod’ host shared this via his Instagram page, stating that it is the reason many women complain that their men change after becoming rich.

Temisan Emmanuel listed the huge financial burden that comes with dating a ‘baddie’. He noted that these women have high maintenance lifestyles which include; first class trips, designer bags, clothes and accessories, gifts like bouquet of fresh flowers, etc., and all of these are quite pricey and not affordable for most of these men. They therefore, stick to one woman who can be with them in their broke state.

