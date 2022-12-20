Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Temi Otedola to Make Stage Debut with Bolanle Austen-Peters’ Motherland

Temi Otedola has announced that she will be making her debut as a stage actress, and she is beyond thrilled but this new career opportunity.

The actress and billionaire heiress who made her film debut with Kunle Afolayan’s Netflix original film, ‘ Citation’ will be expanding her portfolio with ‘Motherland The Musical’.

Temi Otedola shared the news via her Instagram page on Monday, December 19, noting that she will be directed by the talented queen of theatre, Bolanle Austen-Peters.

“Come watch me dance + sing LIVE in the role of young Hassana from December 23rd to January 2nd,” she said.

 

“See Y’all in March”, Davido Announces After Instagram Return

It looks like Davido is going back on his social media hiatus after a brief return in Sunday, December 18.
Davido and Chioma Rowland’s Photos at World Cup Becomes Most Liked Instagram Post by Nigerian

Davido has broken the internet with his return to the photo sharing app, and we love to see it.
Lori Harvey Says She’s Focusing on Self-Love: ‘I’m Not Compromising’

Lori Harvey wants everyone to know that she is...
Jamaican Minister Congratulates Burna Boy Following Successful Concert

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy has been all gas, no breaks this 2022 with his 'Love Damini' worldwide tour a d it looks like he's not done yet.

