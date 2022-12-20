Temi Otedola to Make Stage Debut with Bolanle Austen-Peters’ Motherland

Temi Otedola has announced that she will be making her debut as a stage actress, and she is beyond thrilled but this new career opportunity.

The actress and billionaire heiress who made her film debut with Kunle Afolayan’s Netflix original film, ‘ Citation’ will be expanding her portfolio with ‘Motherland The Musical’.

Temi Otedola shared the news via her Instagram page on Monday, December 19, noting that she will be directed by the talented queen of theatre, Bolanle Austen-Peters.

“Come watch me dance + sing LIVE in the role of young Hassana from December 23rd to January 2nd,” she said.

