Temi Otedola Speaks on Knowing Fiancé Mr Eazi was the One

Temi Otedola has revealed how she knew that her fiancé, Oluwatosin Ajibade aka Mr Eazi, was the one for her.

The actress and fashion blogger who is the daughter of billionaire business man, Femi Otedola and younger sister to DJ Cuppy and Tolani Otedola, shared this during an interview with Beat FM on Friday, May 6.

Temi spoke on her relationship with her singer fiancé and wedding plans.

According to her, she felt a sense of peace with Mr Eazi; a feeling that she hadn’t experienced with anyone else.

“It’s not something about him. It’s just a feeling; a sense of peace I can’t feel with anyone else. It’s feeling like you’ve found your best friend, your person, and your soulmate. I don’t know how to describe it. It’s just like home.”

