Temi Otedola has snagged an Ambassadorial Deal with Bamboo Investment.

The actress and fashion blogger shared the news of her new gig with the investment platform via her Instagram account on Thursday, January 19.

Temi shared a video of her campaign for the brand as she announced the news with the caption;

“You’re looking at @investmentbamboo newest ambassador. Excited + honoured to share their mission. It’s time to Dream, Invest, Live.”

