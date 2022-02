Temi Otedola and Mr. Eazi continue to wax stronger and fans are happy for them.

The power couple recently sat down with the folks for a “How Far” chat, during which they looked back on their childhood, their favorite things out of the past (like Dettol, powdered milk, gala, and Mr. Bigg’s), and how far they have come.

Listen:

