Temi Otedola has finally resumed back to doing what she loves to do best; movies.

The actress and vlogger who had her breakthrough role in Kunle Afolayan, Citation has announced that she is currently on a movie set.

Temi posted a fun photos of herself and captioned, “back doing what I love the most ! movies baby!! absolutely delighted to be coming back to your screen soon…”

A post shared by Temiloluwa Otedola (@temiotedola)

