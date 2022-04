Temi Otedola and her boyfriend, Tosin Ajibade aka Mr Eazi are having for themselves a romantic getaway.

The fashion blogger and actress shared photos and videos of their Orient Express accommodation as they travel across Europe.

Temi Otedola who recently clocked 26 and took the birthday celebrations to Monaco isn’t done seeing sights and enjoying sceneries.

Check out photos and videos from the couple’s magical train ride across Europe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...