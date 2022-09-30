Tekno Shades Dammy Krane Over Ongoing Feud with Davido

Tekno Miles has chosen a side in the ongoing feud between Davido and Dammy Krane and he is clearly with the DMW label executive.

The singer took to his Instagram page to throw a subtle jab at Krane as she announced that he has a new song on the way.

Tekno wrote, “Na who no get money dey shout say them owe am for public…”

Recall that in the last two weeks, Dammy Krane has taken to Twitter to publicly call out Davido over failure to pay him for a collaboration they did together in the past. The “Amin” crooner has called him out severally but the DMW label boss has remained mute, ignoring the former.

