Tekno Issues Davido an Ultimatum Regarding Their Friendship and Music

Tekno has issued his friend and colleague in the music industry, Davido an ultimatum regarding their relationship with each other.

The singer who has been away from Nigeria for a while issued this “threat” to the DMW label boss on Twitter on Sunday April 10.

Tekno stated that if Davido releases a new album and he is not featured on it, then he can kiss their friendship goodbye. He tweeted, “@davido if the new album come out and I no dey inside, don’t talk to me again.”

Seeing the ultimatum, Davido responded to it albeit with no assurances. The DMW label boss only tweeted, “Hmmm Tek.”

