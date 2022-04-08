Tega Dominic Shares Her Thoughts on Cheating Men

Tega Dominic is one to have opinion in infidelity in a committed relationship as she has confessed to being on the receiving end of such treatment.

The Big Brother Naija star shared her thoughts on cheating men via her Instagram stories on Friday, April 8.

Tega Dominic noted that the first thing that comes to mind when she hears about a cheating man is STDs flying all over the place.

She concluded her musing with a note of caution that whatever a person does early on in life will come back to haunt them later.

