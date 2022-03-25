Tega Dominic Reveals Her Marriage Ended Before BBNaija

Tega Dominic has revealed that her marriage crashed long before she made her way to the Big Brother Naija show.

The reality TV star and mother of one who entered the show as a married woman and received serious backlash for her conduct while on the show especially as it concerns fellow housemate, Boma noted that the marriage actually ended in 2020.

Tega disclosed this while fielding questions from fans via her Instagram stories on Friday afternoon.

One fan had requested that she stops stop shrouding her marital status as she only gives vague answers when asked and in response, Tega had written,

“Lol, I am not. Ended since; all you know was a move that went wrong. Actually ended in 2020. Now you all can get off my backs.” (sic)

Recall that the former BBNaija housemate was caught on camera with fellow housemate, Boma, in what many believed to be sexual acts, despite being married.

After she was evicted from the house, Tega apologised and said she took responsibility for her actions in the Big Brother house with a housemate of the opposite sex.

However, Tega later denied the allegations that she had sex with Boma, stating that they were only acting out a script.

