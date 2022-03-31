Teenager Who Racially Abused Marcus Rashford Has Been Sentenced To Six Weeks Behind Bars After Racially Abusing

New reports have confirmed that the teenager who racially abused Marcus Rashford on Twitter has been sentenced to six weeks in prison.

Recall that the drama happened during the Euro 2020 final last year, when England played a game with Italy at Wembley on July 11, 202. Rashford missed a penalty and faced major backlash from the English. And one of those who insulted him included 19-year-old Justin Lee Prince, who sent out a racially-charged tweet aimed at the footballer.

Following his arrest, Price denied abusing the star online but later admitted to it in the second round of questioning by officers.

The senior crown prosecutor for CPS West Midlands, Mark Johnson, said: “Price targeted a footballer based on the colour of his skin and his action was clearly racist and a hate crime. Those who racially abuse footballers ruin the game for all. I hope this case sends out the message that we will not tolerate racism and offenders will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Price went onto plead guilty at an earlier hearing on March 17. He appeared in Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court this week, where he was sentenced six weeks for the hate crime.

District Judge Ian Strongman said while sentencing him: “At first, you denied it, but after talking with your mum, you had second thoughts. But you must have realised the writing was on the wall because you were linked to that tweet.

“The electronic age has brought many benefits with social media, but unfortunately some people take the view that it’s a licence to send abusive messages, especially to high-profile people while hiding behind a social media profile, saying things they’d never say in person to them.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...