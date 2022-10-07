Teenage girl drops dead in Ibadan Hotel

An 18-year-old lady identified as Eniola has been reportedly killed in a hotel (name withheld), around Iwo road in Ibadan North East Local Government area of Oyo State.

Eyewitnesses said the victim alongside some of her friends whose identities are yet to be identified, went to a birthday party in a hotel.

According to her aged guardian, the victim left home on Saturday night with her friends for a birthday party, Vanguard reports.

The woman, who was joined by other protesters at the entrance of the hotel but was denied entry in a video that has gone viral lamented that, “this is the hotel where the party was held.

“She, the victim, has lost both parents. I am the one responsible for her well-being. I don’t have the premonition that her life will be cut short at a tender age.

“The hotelier should come out with the lists of the lodgers and their various addresses. This will assist in tracking down the culprits.

“I don’t believe that my daughter is dead. He must be produced; hence the law will take its due course,” she said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso said, the investigation is in progress, and updates would be provided accordingly, please.

