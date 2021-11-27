Teebillz Hails Tacha for Remaining Bankable Despite Not Opening Her Legs

Tunji Balogun aka Teebillz has taken to social media to song the high praise of Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ star, Tacha Akide.

The talent manager who managed the reality TV star briefly after her unceremonious exit from the show shared on Instagram how proud he was that even after two years off the show, she’s still bankable.

Teebillz posted a photo of Tacha Akide on his Instagram page and wrote,

“I’ve patiently waited after 2 seasons of BBN to see the most bankable without opening them legs! I’m thankful to you Anita for allowing me make the difference for what I do best. Proud of you my love! @symply_tacha.”

