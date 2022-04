Teddy A did not hesitate to publicly celebrate his wife and the mother of two of children on her birthday.

The Big Brother Naija alum shared a couple of photos on Instagram, chronicling their relationship which began during their time on the reality TV show.

Teddy A followed the photos with a lovely message where he praised his wife for remaining the sweet person she has always been despite the changes in the years. He hailed her as “my wife, my life, my lover, my rate fabric forever.”

