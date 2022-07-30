‘Ted Lasso’ Stars Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham Speaks About being BFFs

Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple’s friendship continues to wax stronger.

The two powerful actresses absolutely love each other, a friendship that started when they met on the set of Ted Lasso, in which they both play confidantes to each other.

“She and I have gone more and more insular about our relationship because if you talk about it too much, it can never do justice to what she and I have found together as human beings,” says Waddingham, per THR, just after Ted Lasso bagged 20 Emmy nomination, including one each for Waddingham and Temple, who play Rebecca Welton and Keeley Jones, respectively.

About their on and off screen chemistry, Temple said: “It’s not fake. It’s real. I love her so much, and what we have is a safe place. It’s so important to put out into the world that girlfriends are the most important people in your life. Ultimately, they keep the world spinning.”

Waddingham further hinted that she and her BFF have already filmed some memorable scenes together for season three.

“If we get last-minute horrific rewrites, like we did recently, she and I lock in and are like, ‘Right, we’ve totally got this,’ ” says the actress. “We finished a scene the other day and Juno went, ‘My whole body is shaking.’ I said, ‘That’s because this is real, and it bleeds into Keeley and Rebecca.’ ”

