TECNO dazzles with launch of CAMON 19 in New York

TECNO recently celebrated the global launch of its new CAMON 19 series at Rockefeller Center in New York City, combining dazzling, floor-to-ceiling skyscraper views, fully artistic venue, and its spectacular new smartphones.

Around 80 guests from around the world attended, including journalist and editors from technology and lifestyle media, as well as several top tech influencers.

For the first time ever, TECNO conducted a global product launch event in the U.S. on the 65th floor of iconic Rockefeller Center in a stylish, exclusive space appropriately named Bar Sixty Five.

Not only was the event a milestone for TECNO, but it was also the first time that Rockefeller Center–which opened in 1934– hosted a mobile phone manufacturer product introduction.

This is a fitting, sky-scraping venue for a premium global smartphone brand that’s clearly on the rise. This launch sets the tone towards mid-to-high-end position and indicates TECNO is taking a big step forward in internationalisation and premiumisation by integrating fashion with innovative technology.

The Most Stylish Launch in The Iconic Rockefeller Center – First Ever in Rockfeller Center’s History

The launch venue of the iconic Rockefeller Center is noted for the large quantities of art present in almost all of its buildings, which is one of the landmarks of New York City. On Rooftop gardens and the Bar Sixty Five, a 360 degree views of New York City will come to the guests’ eyes. The decoration of the launch was also in line with the artistic venue with gorgeous lights and well-designed screens. Both of them contributes to the most stylish smartphone launch ever, building the “fashion technology image” for TECNO brand.

TECNO CAMON 19 series just fits right in. With its elegant, fashion-forward design which won iF Design Award 2022 in April and several industry-first technologies like the new technology RGBW camera sensor + glass which is co-developed with Samsung, TECNO CAMON 19 series impressed the attendees by its brilliant portrait photography in challenging low-light and nighttime conditions as well as the industry leading design. The stylish phone complements the iconic venue in the reputation of the artistic design and fashion.

It’s worth mentioning that the event was a chic New York cocktail style, creating a relaxed atmosphere for guests to enjoy sizzle videos and listen to the presentations from TECNO executives.

The launch video can be watched here.

