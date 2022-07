Tecno dazzles with fashion and tech at CAMON 19 Launch

High fashion was on everyone’s lips at the recently launched TECNO CAMON 19 launch on Tuesday the 28th of June 2022.

The popular smartphone brand pulled off a fashion show-inspired event as it launched its latest smartphone in Nigeria.

The celebrities who graced the event didn’t disappoint as they understood the assignment looking all glammed up.

What took it up a notch was the fashion/tech-inspired fashion show which saw celebrities like Chioma, Sega, Progress, Venita Akpofure, UTI, and Temisan Emmanuel walk the runway while holding the CAMON 19 devices.

The models’ creative outfits were from 3 fashion houses: Emagine by Bukola, House of Nini, and Drik Apparel.

The models strutted the walkway starting with the merch outfit from Drik Apparel. House of Nini brought high fashion to the runway giving the audience a Paris fashion show vibe. Imagine by Bukola showed the audience what TECH and Fashion looked like when combined.

The fashion designers had great outfits that explained the event theme “Fashion Meets Tech”

TECNO showed that they understood the assignment by bringing to the audience a glimpse of how Fashion and Tech look when combined.

Each outfit showcased on the runway had a perfect matching smartphone to go with it, and TECNO showed that they were versatile in that aspect CAMON 19 has a starry effect unique feature, this happens when light hits the back of the phone. A head turner.

The question now is, what colour of CAMON 19 are you buying?

