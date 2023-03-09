Tears, anguish as ISWAP shoots dead 26 fishermen in Borno

No fewer than 26 persons suspected to be fishermen were shot dead in an attack by suspected Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) militants in Gamborun Ngala local government area of Borno, security. Sources said last Wednesday night. Gamboru Ngala is about 180km drive from Maiduguri, the state capital shares international border with Cameroun Republic.

The farmers according to Sources were killed while fishing and fetching firewood in Mukdolo village, located at the north of Dikwa Town.

Sources revealed that when dozens of the terrorists riding on motorcycles stormed the fishing field, they began shooting sporadically.

Vanguard, citing sources, said that nine among the victims managed to flee the scene, amongst them were three who sustained bullet wounds, but the gunmen surrounded the rest of the 26 victims at gun points.

“The terrorists asked the victims to lay down. Thereafter, they used their fishing net and wrapped the victims before they started torturing them. After that they became unconscious, the terrorists opened fire at them, killing 26 persons instantly.

“The bodies of the 26 victims were later recovered during search and rescue operation by troops who received the news by victims who fled the attack”.

This attack on civilians is coming barely a week after the troops of Operation Hadin Kai intercepted and killed one Commander of the jihadists and some of his fighters during a fighting patrol in Mukdolo village.

