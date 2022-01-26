Teacher, four others kidnapped in Yobe

The Yobe State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of Babagana Kachalla, and four other people in Madiya Village, Gujba Local Government Area of the state.

Kachalla, an Assistant Headmaster, Central Primary School, Buni Yadi, was abducted by gunmen, alongside Abubakar Barma, Haruna Barma, Modu Bukar and Hajiya Gana, on Tuesday 8:20 a.m.

The Command’s Spokesman, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, in a statement in the capital Damaturu on Wednesday said that the incident was reported by one Mala Boyema at about 10:37 a.m.

Abdulkarim added that Boyema luckily escaped the abduction carried out by heavily armed insurgents when he ran into their road block in Madiya.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson confirmed that one of the victims, Gana, was later released by the insurgents.

