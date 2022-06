Tokunbo Idowu aka Tboss has pointed out a common trait among toxic and wicked people.

The reality TV star and mother of one took to her Instagram stories to note that folks who post motivational quotes and Bible verses are the most toxic ones. She wrote,

“It be the Ones ways posting up the Bible Quotes, Motivational & Inspiration posts that be the Most wicked and Toxic… Every Single Time…”

