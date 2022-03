Tboss Idowu thinks the world need less of motivational and inspirational speakers and more of therapists and psychiatrists.

The former reality TV star and mother of one shared her thoughts via her Instagram stories on Monday, March 7.

“I don’t think the world needs any more motivational & inspirational speakers. Definitely don’t need more pastors and religious leaders. I honestly believe that the world has a shortage of therapists and psychiatrists,” she wrote.

