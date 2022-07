Tayo Faniran is a whole new man courtesy his decision to seek God through Jesus Christ.

The Big Brother Africa alum and model announced via his instagram that he has rededicated his life to Christ.

Sharing a reel which showed a photo of him holding on to a chain with a crucifix pendant, Tayo stated that he took the photo way back in 2008 thinking he was being creative. He has however come to realise it was the ground work for what Jesus would come to mean to him.

