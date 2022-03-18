Tayo Faniran Blasts Friend Over Car He Got For Him

Tayo Faniran is none too pleased with his friend back in South Africa and he may have good reason for it.

The former Big Brother Africa housemate and actor shared his frustration on his Instagram on Thursday after he requested his friend’s help to get him a car upon his arrival in South Africa from Lagos.

Tayo posted a video of the tiny vintage vehicle which might be less than comfortable for his large frame and noted that when asking God for friends, one should be specific as to the kind of friend one wants because his mate clearly doesn’t meet the friendship requirement.

He humourously noted that the tiny vehicle was a firm of disrespect against his person and wondered how he would love around in it.

