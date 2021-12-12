Taylor Swift Faces Trial Over ‘Shake It Off’ Copyright Lawsuit

Taylor Swift will reportedly face trial over a copyright suit regarding her hit 2014 single “Shake It Off.” a judge has ruled.

According to Billboard, songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler filed the case in 2017 over lines “playas, they gonna play” and “haters, they gonna hate,” similar to Swift’s chorus. The lines were allegedly ripped off 3LW’s 2001 song “Playas Gon’ Play.”

Swift’s team asked the judge to toss the case, but District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald ruled otherwise.

Fitzgerald said there were “enough objective similarities.”

“Even though there are some noticeable differences between the works, there are also significant similarities in word usage and sequence/structure,” the judge recently wrote. “Although Defendants’ experts strongly refute the implication that there are substantial similarities, the Court is not inclined to overly credit their opinions here.”

We can’t wait to see how it pans out.

