Saturday, October 22, 2022
Taylor Swift’s Midnight Breaks Spotify’s Record

Taylor Swift has recorded yet another historic feat with her new album, ‘Midnight’.

The singer thanked her fans for helping her break the record for the most streamed album in a single day on Spotify.

Spotify announced Friday that Swift’s 10th studio LP is officially the most-streamed album in a single day in the platform’s history. The “Lavender Haze” singer re-shared the news to her Twitter account, writing, “How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!”

Swift’s 13-track album was accompanied by a 3am Edition that was released just a few hours later, making a total of 20 songs.

