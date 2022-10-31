Monday, October 31, 2022
Taylor Swift’s Album ‘Midnights’ Makes History as it Tops the Chart

Congratulations to Taylor Swift!

Her latest album Midnights reportedly sold 1.578 million equivalent album units, the largest single week on the Billboard 200 in nearly seven years.

The outlet adds that of that number, 1.140 million consisted of album sales, and 419,000 was comprised of SEA units, equaling 549.26 million on-demand streams of the tracks. The remaining 19,000 came by way of TEA units.

The figure, according to the Complex, is broken thusly:

“575,000 on vinyl, 395,000 for CD copies and 10,000 on cassette. Even digital album downloads totaled 161,000 units.”

Congratulations again to her.

